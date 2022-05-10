Chicago, IL Author Publishes Religious Devotional
May 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDon't Let Your Past Define You, a new book by Clarice Pittman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Don't Let Your Past Define You is inspired by the Holy Spirit, research, and the author's take on sermons she has heard and applied to her life. In reading her story, the account of her experiences, those that led her to the path she is on, perhaps the reader will see themselves in some of it and gain an insight that will lead them to make better choices and make changes that could set them on the holier path they are seeking.
About the Author
Clarice Pittman is a very active member in her church, who is currently involved in classes getting her degree in Biblical Studies with the RDH University, Monument of Faith Evangelistic Church. She enjoys knitting, sewing, and crocheting at times. Pittman has one daughter, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She is the third of nine, and she enjoys being appreciated by her family. Pittman is currently a Licensed Real Estate Leasing Agent with Coldwell Banker Residential Division, Hyde Park location, and is in in the process of taking her license to another level as a broker.
Don't Let Your Past Define You is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4086-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dont-let-your-past-define-you/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dont-let-your-past-define-you/
