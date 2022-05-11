Baltimore, MD Author Publishes Children's Holiday Book
May 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJace and Friends: First Halloween Party, a new book by Bria Holmes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Join Jace and his buddies as they anticipate one of their favorite holidays – Halloween! They love to talk about and plan their costumes. Finally, when the big day is here, they eat fun-themed foods and watch scary movies. They can't wait to do it all again next year!
About the Author
Bria Holmes was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. She is studying criminal justice and hopes to become an FBI agent one day. Jace and Friends: First Halloween Party is her first book.
Jace and Friends: First Halloween Party is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1608-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/jace-and-friends/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/jace-and-friends-first-halloween-party/
Contact Information
