Madison, AL Author Publishes Math Book for Students and Engineers
May 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCoordinate Systems And Their Interconnection: An Introduction With Ready To Use Algorithms, a new book by Bodo E. Seyfert, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The purpose of the book, Coordinate Systems And Their Interconnection: An Introduction With Ready To Use Algorithms, is to provide a certain mathematical approach, which can be used for students and engineers so they can become more easily grounded in the interconnection of certain geodetic problems. This approach can also be used for ready-for-use algorithms (methodologies) for the conversion of given coordinates and distance calculations (assessments) based upon these coordinates.
The book presupposes some basic knowledge in the areas of coordinate systems and vector representation, and provides sample algorithms written in the MATLAB/SIMULINK environment.
However, this book might also be of interest for a wider readership looking for this kind of mathematical application in connection with personal studies or professional activities.
In the author's practice, there were cases when engineering problems arising from technical analyses required the involvement of other disciplines not related to his professional knowledge. In such instances, finding the needed information in the vast numbers of publications and textbooks was not as easy as one may have thought. Several of those incidents turned into the starting point for this book.
Coordinate Systems And Their Interconnection: An Introduction With Ready To Use Algorithms is a 354-page paperback with a retail price of $55.00 (eBook $50.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-392-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/coordinate-systems-and-their-interconnection/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/coordinate-systems-and-their-interconnection/
