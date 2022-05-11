Billerica, MA Author Publishes Religious History Book
May 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Monotheism of Abraham and How It Shaped World History, a new book by Teresa Rose Elizabeth Bottoni, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Monotheism of Abraham sets out to prove that the God of Abraham who came from the city of Ur in Sumeria, in roughly 2,000 BC, is the same God worshipped by three of the world's major religions: Christianity, Islam, and Judaism. The followers of these religions make up over half of the world's population. Like a golden thread, our God connects the world of humanity together.
About the Author
Teresa Rose Elizabeth Bottoni was educated in Boston, Massachusetts. She received her bachelor's degree from Suffolk University in sociology and continued for two more years at Salem College for her teaching certificate in social studies. After becoming a certified history teacher, she received a master's degree in education. She then studied world religions as well as Islam at Harvard University and theology at St. John's Seminary. Teresa taught courses at North Shore Community College on the history of religion. She continues to write books.
The Monotheism of Abraham and How It Shaped World History is a 44-page hardback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4323-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-monotheism-of-abraham-and-how-it-shaped-world-history/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-monotheism-of-abraham
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us