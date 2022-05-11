Pontiac, MI Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
May 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWill You Be Ready? Darlena's Book of Spiritual Poetry, a new book by Darlena Lyn "Bradley" saunders, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Will You Be Ready? Darlena's Book of Spiritual Poetry spreads spiritual health and healing and celebrates the glory of God, combining life lessons and observations with God's Word to deliver a powerful message.
About the Author
Darlena Lyn "Bradley" saunders is a mother of five children, grandmother to two, divorced, and happily married to God. She is a caring nurse, a position she's held for over twenty-one years, and she loves helping others. In addition to her concern for others' physical and mental health, she cares for people's spiritual health, which has put her on the path of publishing her spiritual poetry.
When not working or spending time with her family, saunders serves God in some manner, fellowshipping and spending time at her church, The High Place, New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoys writing and began writing at a young age-in elementary school, where her teachers and the librarian were so impressed, they put some of her books in the library, and other students checked them out!
She is currently working on a new and improved version of her book, No Bubble Bath for Desmond!, and is very eager and content in the path she has chosen.
Will You Be Ready? is an 80-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7208-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/will-you-be-ready/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/will-you-be-ready/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
