Casa Grande, AZ Author Publishes Book of Religious Inspiration
May 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJesus and You, a new book by Allen Bontrager, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Jesus and You is a book written for readers who wish to become closer to Christ. In this story, Allen Bontrager writes about the story of the crucifixion of Jesus as well as how His life and teachings apply to our lives, particularly in the present day. This book is written as an inspiration to readers in order to encourage them to become more interested in having a good personal relationship with their creator.
About the Author
Mr. Bontrager was born and grew up in northern Indiana. As the eighth child out of fourteen children, he learned at an early age how to work and help work on the dairy farm. By age seven, he was helping to milk the cows and clean up afterwards. At age eleven, he was driving the tractors and working in the fields. It wasn't all work. There still was plenty time and other children to play with.
Going to school was also a necessity. Mr. Bontrager got involved with playing sports and had to work hard to get good grades to be eligible to play varsity sports.
He graduated from Bethany Christian High School in Goshen IN, and attended two years of college at (EMC) Eastern Mennoite College in Harrisonburg VA. He met his wife at EMC, and after three years of marriage, a baby girl was born, and another three years, a boy came along. The children grew up in Eastern PA.
In 1997, Mr. Bontrager moved to AZ where he work in the airline industry, and after twenty years, he retired from American Airlines. He is spending his retirement years in Casa Grande AZ.
Jesus and You is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-438-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/jesus-and-you/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/jesus-and-you/
