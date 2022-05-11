Louisville, KY Author Publishes Story for Young Entrepreneurs in Middle School and High School
May 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBest. Cookie. Ever.: A Young Person's Entrepreneurial Story, a new book by Bill Heinz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Anna has a cookie recipe. And it's a great recipe. Everyone who tastes one of her cookies remarks, "This is the best cookie I've ever tasted." Her dream is to start a business selling her cookies. It doesn't go well. After an initial failure, Anna chooses to try again. To do so, she has to process her disappointment, figure out what went wrong, and come up with a new plan. Who should she ask? What should she ask? What if she fails again? Though she's only in middle school, Anna's search leads her through her own business school experience, with guidance from her parents, the professor who lives down the street and her best friend, Morgan. With hard work and applying the lessons she learns, the Best. Cookie. Ever. business is born!
About the Author
Growing up in a small family business, Bill Heinz has been around businesses his entire life. After graduating with an Electrical Engineering degree and working for years in the manufacturing sector, he returned to his grown-up family business. While there, Bill completed his MBA, and after twelve years,he decided to spread his own entrepreneurial wings. He worked as an independent business consultant and still owns his own foreign language company.
Over the years, Bill has also had the opportunity to teach kids from middle school to college about business, entrepreneurism, and international business. He co-founded Amazing Global Marketplace, a program that teaches high schoolers how to be international business leaders through a mixture of technical content and real-life practical experiences.
This book is a culmination of the lessons Bill learned about business education, the risks and rewards of running and growing a business, and working with others. His dream is to inspire middle and high school kids to pursue their entrepreneurial and professional dreams with realistic expectations and preparedness. Bill is married, has two kids, and currently lives in Louisville, Kentucky.
Author Links
Website: http://bestcookieever.biz/
Best. Cookie. Ever.: A Young Person's Entrepreneurial Story is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7156-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/best-cookie-ever/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/best-cookie-ever/
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
