New Fairfield, CT Author Publishes Romance Novel
May 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe Keynote: Finland, a new book by Audrey Galen Nestor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Ryan Murphy, world-renowned financial consultant, is invited to be the keynote speaker at the G20 Winter Summit, it's business as usual. That is, until the event is moved for "security reasons" to a remote location…in Finland.
Finland. Really? Talk about remote…and very, very cold.
But given time, he just might fall in love with the idea, and his intriguing personal assistant, Allison Quinn.
The Keynote: Finland is an expedited thriller that will make you laugh as well as need a cold shower.
About the Author
Audrey Galen Nestor is a writer who writes herself into characters that celebrate all her strengths. She is a mother and a survivor of domestic violence who began using writing as a method of healing in 2019. Though it began as an outlet for sadness, fear, and anger, writing has become an integral part of her life, and along her journey, she plans to keep writing, healing, and learning. By sharing her story, she hopes to inspire other survivors to let their voices be heard by more than therapists and law enforcement.
Nestor enjoys traveling and has been especially grateful for the power of the internet, which affords her the ability to travel virtually all over the world, fly first class, and enjoy all the natural beauty and culture she can get her eyes on, even during times of travel restrictions. She has been blessed with a tribe of beautiful souls who have shepherded her through the darkest days of her life, casting out all darkness, fear, and anxiety and reminding her she is not alone, and never has been.
The Keynote: Finland is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7370-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-keynote/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-keynote-finland/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us