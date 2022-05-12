Lafayette, LA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
May 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEmi, a new book by Ian Primeaux, has been released independently by the author.
One night while waiting for her father to get home, ten year old Emi wanders around her home when she accidentally drops her teddy bear into a mysterious chest. Anxiously going in after it, Emi falls into the chest and is teleported to a strange new world. Not long after waking up in this new world she is saved by her teddy bear who has come to life and grown several times her size. During her journey to find a way back home Emi meets several new friends including a royal guard, a scientist, and many others. Her focus changes from looking for a way home once she begins uncovering clues that her father may actually be in the strange land also! With the help of her new friends Emi embarks on a journey that will change her life forever.
About the Author
Ian Primeaux is an independent self published author from a small town in Louisiana. With
inspiration from classics like "Alice in Wonderland" and "Wizard of OZ" and JRPG style video
games like "Final Fantasy" and the "Tales" series, Ian's first book titled "Emi" mixes elements of
these genres into a new fantasy adventure meant to tell an interesting story while at the same
time teaching morals and lessons to any who decide to pick it up. "Emi" is the first entry in a
series that is planned to grow each year with new characters and stories constantly being thought
up and worked on.
Emi is a 219-page paperback with a retail price of $8.99 (eBook $2.99). The ISBN is 978-1-6364-9113-4. The book can be purchased on Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Apple Books. You can connect with the author on Twitter by going to https://twitter.com/ianprimeaux
