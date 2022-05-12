Ogden, UT Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
May 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom the Soul of Blackwell's Quill "Whisper", a new book by Johnathan Phillip Blackwell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Witches, warlocks, priests, and wizards, from the cycle of creation unto birth, all have a special calling. A silent, mystical purpose predestines them to achieve an unknown feat. Fathar, a young orphan boy, is guided by an Elder Wizard on his magical journey to become the most powerful being in the universe. On this journey, Fathar is guarded by a fearsome dragon of unfathomable might, Whisper! To understand life-past, present, and future-step into this illusional experience, a small sliver of the reality we have lost control of. Within the imagination, such a place lives as a dream so vivid it dares not be denied.
About the Author
Johnathan Phillip Blackwell was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and lived there until age twelve. Joining the U.S. Air Force in 1964, Blackwell spent sixteen years in Japan and nine months in Vietnam before being medevacked out. In all, he served in the U.S.A.F. for twenty-six years. Blackwell has played guitar in a band, and he loves to play chess. He also
enjoys studying plate tectonics, astrology, and astronomy, but his true love is writing. Blackwell has lived all his goals and then some. He presently resides in Ogden, Utah.
From the Soul of Blackwell's Quill "Whisper" is a 256-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7309-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/whisper-1/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/whisper/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
