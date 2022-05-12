Morrow, OH Author Publishes Fun Filled Children's Book
May 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Skunky, a new book by Bethany Avondet, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Adventures of Skunky came to life when author Bethany Avondet and her husband would tell stories of Skunky's adventures and outlandish escapades to their son Colin.Wherever Skunky goes, mischief, fun, and adventure would follow. And don't forget the mustard! This fun, giggle-inducing, and quirky adventure story about friendship, loyalty, and just having fun between a close group of furry friends is sure to entertain children of all ages. Regardless of the crazy quandaries Skunky and his friends find themselves in-they always work together to solve any problem that stands in their way.
About the Author
Bethany Avondet is a fun-loving mother and wife and first-time published author who has a passion for storytelling and living life to the fullest. Her family is from Southeastern Michigan and currently resides in Southern Ohio.
The Adventures of Skunky is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-684-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-skunky/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-adventures-of-skunky/
