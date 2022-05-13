Frankenmuth, MI Author Publishes Novel
May 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou're Not Walking Alone, a new book by Marcia Dice, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
You're Not Walking Alone is about bumps in the road, disasters, and small unanswered happenings in life. No matter what you're facing, find comfort in the fact that you are not the only one experiencing problems, big or small.
Through personal life experiences shared, Marcia Dice demonstrates that there is truly someone walking with us, waiting to answer the call for help. To all those who wonder, hope, or suspect, don't be afraid to reach out.
About the Author
Marcia Dice came from a family of five children where it was expected of all to do weekend chores, such as house cleaning, weeding gardens, and feeding cows and horses. These responsibilities followed her into married life, taking care of the house, farm animals, and children while her husband was on the road truck driving.
Dice has held part time jobs working in retail and as a parent aid at family services. Finally retired, she works at the church office for the St. Lorenz newsletter as an advertising sales person, running copies for the school teachers, and works as a maintenance person in the church.
In spite of all the business, Dice plays the piano, reads, attends garage sales, and refurbishes items of many kinds. She started writing shortly after her husband passed away, and then joined a writer's group at Wickson Library in Frankenmuth, Michigan.
You're Not Walking Alone is a 98-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7165-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/youre-not-walking-alone/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/youre-not-walking-alone/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
