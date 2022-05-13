Williamsport, PA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
May 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTNT, a new book by Marguerite Anderson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
This book exemplifies the love of family and friends demonstrating trust and loyalty among them. Although this book is fictional, it depicts many true situations and experiences observed by the author.
The story shadows two boys from the onset of their friendship and its progression. It adds some details from their individual lives before and after they met. Most importantly, it displays how their friendship developed and withstood triumphs and tragedies. Many young people may be able to relate to the storyline or may be familiar with some circumstances surrounding the boys. Marguerite Anderson hopes that the story is enjoyable.
About the Author
Marguerite Anderson was born and raised in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, home of little league baseball. She earned a B.S. and M.S. in Special Education and a M.Ed. in Habilitative Sciences. Anderson taught public school for thirty-five years in Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Her experience ranges from teaching third grade to teaching on the college level. However, most of her years of teaching were at the high school level. During her experience she was advisor to cheerleaders, color guard, and coach of track. It was during these times that she observed children (teenagers) go through many personal trials and tribulations, some which ended up better than others. Her writings are based on students who she knew and worked with in different capacities. This book is based on some of those students. None of the characteristics match one person. She took a little of this and a little of that to make the characters depicted in the book.
TNT is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8205-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tnt-the-dynamic-duo/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/tnt/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us