Foothill Ranch, CA Engineer and Author Publishes Mathematics Book
May 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAt Speed of Gravity: Pouring Universe Theory, a new book by Mikhail Vlasov, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
At Speed of Gravity: Pouring Universe Theory details a cosmological theory of the Universe based on physical properties of gravity expressed through mathematics.
About the Author
Mikhail Vlasov is an engineer living and working in California. He considers physics his "PhD hobby," and he also enjoys music composing.
At Speed of Gravity: Pouring Universe Theory is a 104-page hardback with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1436-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/at-speed-of-gravity/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/at-speed-of-gravity-pouring-universe-theory/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
