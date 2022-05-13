Delaware, OH Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
May 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEarthsongs: Music She Sings to Me, a new book by Melissa E. Neill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We often do not notice the small but important things that are part of our daily lives here on this beautiful living entity Earth. We once all knew but have forgotten our joy living with Her. Remembering our small connections will help us remember our large ones, hopefully saving us all.
About the Author
Melissa E. Neill is from Delaware, OH. All photos included in this book come straight from her personal garden. The flora and fauna in her garden-inspired a great deal of her works throughout this collection.
Earthsongs: Music She Sings to Me is a 90-page hardback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4512-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/earthsongs/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/earthsongs/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
