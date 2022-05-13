The Colleagues Helpers in Philanthropic Service Raise $90K for Los Angeles Children & Honor Philanthropist and Youth Advocate, Bridget Gless Keller
May 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsLOS ANGELES (May 13, 2022) – On May 5, 2022, the Colleagues Helpers in Philanthropic Service ("C.H.I.P.S."), the social impact organization dedicated to transforming the lives of Los Angeles children exposed to adversity and poverty, held their annual Spring Luncheon and fundraiser on behalf of Children's Institute (CII) at The Draycott in the Pacific Palisades. Benefit Co-Chairs, Justine Carroll, Mary Connolly, and Lisa Baker Morgan, hosted the event which featured the Summer/Fall 2022 stylings of fashion retailer Elyse Walker, introduced by Elyse Walker herself.
Breaking precedent this year, The C.H.I.P.S. honored one of their own, Bridget Gless Keller. Gless Keller, both a member of C.H.I.P.S. and The Colleagues-a women's volunteer nonprofit that supports the work of Children's Institute—is also the former Chair of CII's Watts Building Committee. "The impact that CII has on the lives of children in Los Angeles is extraordinary, and the completion of this building is the realization of a long held dream. To work with Frank Gehry and Gehry Partners to create a timeless landmark for the children and community of Watts was a profound honor", Bridget Gless Keller said. The project, designed pro-bono by legendary architect Frank Gehry, was completed in December 2021 and will be dedicated this June.
A sell-out event, the Spring Luncheon raised nearly $90,000 for the Children's Institute of Los Angeles.
Founded in 1906, Children's Institute (CII) is the largest agency of its kind working to transform the lives of children exposed to adversity and poverty in Los Angeles. By providing early education, behavioral health and family strengthening services, CII reaches nearly 30,000 children and families annually in communities where support is needed the most. Learn more at www.childrensinstitute.org.
Contact Information
Pilar Padilla
Childrens Institute
267-201-6410
Contact Us
