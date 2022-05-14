Rochester, IN Author Publishes Poetry
May 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAll of the Butterflies Died, a new book by Madelyn Conley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
All of the Butterflies Died is about all the emotions you'll experience while suffering a broken heart and offers comfort as you move through the pain, comfort in knowing there is someone out there who knows and understands what you're going through. The author pours these raw feelings, these honest feelings into every single poem, her heart pouring into the blank of the pages. Girls and boys all over the world experience this type of hurt, and they need to feel a sense of security, to understand that they are not alone in their pain.
About the Author
Madelyn Conley is from a very small town in Indiana. She has two sisters who are her all-time best friends and biggest fans. Conley's parents are her support and guidance. She wouldn't be who she is without them. Conley is quite the loner, but she loves her friends and family so much, as they are the only ones who truly understand her. Though introverted, Conley's heart is huge. She loves people, loves to listen and be a shoulder for everyone. Her favorite hobbies include writing, singing, drawing, and painting. She started writing when she was in eighth grade, after she was bullied and had met her first heartbreak. Writing was her escape, paper is her only therapist. Conley says, "Poetry is my way of coping and an outlet. I realized it was my therapy and without it, I wouldn't be able to share it with you. I want others to know that poetry will be your therapist when you feel that there is no one else. Let the pen spill its ink, you will feel 100 times better."
All of the Butterflies Died is an 88-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7292-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/all-of-the-butterflies-died/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/all-of-the-butterflies-died/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
