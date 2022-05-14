Darlington, MD Author Publishes Memoir
May 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGreetings from SweetAire Farm: A Lifetime of Stories, a new book by Arthur T. Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Greetings from SweetAire Farm: A Lifetime of Stories is a collection of human-interest stories from a family living on a small farm and engaging in farm activities. It includes humorous, pathetic, philosophical, and interesting descriptions of incidents encountered over the years. Most of these stories have been shared with family, friends, and farmers' market customers through a weekly email message that has proven popular with about 400 recipients. Readers will share vicariously in rural or life experiences that they otherwise may not have access to.
About the Author
Arthur T. Johnson attended Cornell University for his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Agricultural Engineering. He moved to Darlington, MD with his family in 1972, after serving as a Captain in the US Army in Vietnam, and he worked for several years at Edgewood Arsenal, MD. He joined the faculty of the University of Maryland in 1975, and was Professor of Bioengineering from 1986 until 2009, when he retired to become Professor Emeritus. It was then that he transformed his part-time SweetAire Farm activities into a full-time pursuit. He began selling at the Bel Air, MD, Farmers' Market in 1982 and has been participating in that market every year since. He likes to experiment with new fruits and has made available to his customers a wide range of fruits not commonly found elsewhere at farmers' markets.
He is the author of three textbooks and the coauthor of one more. He has authored or coauthored more than 150 peer-reviewed publications. He holds six U.S. patents. He has served as officer of several local, regional, national, and international organizations. He has been recognized professionally for his teaching, research, and leadership contributions.
He operates SweetAire Farm with his wife, Cathy, who is retired from the Harford County Library. They send out a very popular weekly email about farm activities to about 400 people, some of whom resend it to friends and relatives around the US and in the world.
Greetings from SweetAire Farm: A Lifetime of Stories is a 322-page hardback with a retail price of $59.00 (eBook $54.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7031-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/greetings-from-sweetaire-farm/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/greetings-from-sweetaire-farm/
