Conext Engages with Aviation Institute of Maintenance, Centura College, and Tidewater Tech Family of Schools for Improved Processes for Students, Faculty, and Administration
May 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsToday, Nashville based cloud-based Ed-tech software company, Conext, LLC (http://conext.me), announces the addition of the Aviation Institute of Maintenance, Centura College, and Tidewater Tech (ACT) family of schools as the latest post-secondary educational institutionsto choose Conext's platform-as-a-service solution. Centura College and Tidewater Tech have six campuses in Virginia while AIM has 14 campuses spread out through the contiguous United States.
ACT has selected Conext to improve student engagement (Conext Bridge), streamline their enrollment and onboarding processes (Conext Enroll) and improve payment remittance (Conext Pay).
Conext's platform-as-a-service solution allows students, faculty, and administrators to communicate with students in their preferred communication method. Conext's bi-direction text-based communications, e-signatures, and no download video chat enable faculty and staff to continue educating their students regardless of their physical location at all hours of the day. Conext Pay enables students to make payments with their mobile phones over text or by scanning a QR code.
"ACT is an amazing school system and we are lucky to have them as clients. Their focus on adult learners and in-demand skills aligns with the current workforce environment. Conext will help them meet their students where they are; be it online or on campus. Most importantly, our software will help their graduates find a job using their new skills," stated Mike O'Brien, CEO of Conext.me.
"We are very proud of our schools and the education path we provide. We help our students gain the skills and attitudes necessary to succeed today. Conext enables us to communicate with students the way they choose and provide best-in-class enrollment and onboarding software." stated Dr. Joel English, Executive Vice President of ACT.
About Aviation Institute of Maintenance, Centura College, and Tidewater Tech
Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM), Centura College, and Tidewater Tech (ACT) have been part of an organization dedicated to helping individuals develop careers since 1969. The schools connect students to local communities and career fields through training in aviation, healthcare, technology, business, and trades. ACT offers professional facilities, knowledgeable instructors, day or evening classes, and job placement assistance. AIM's campuses are located near the following major metro areas: Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Kansas City, San Francisco Bay, Orlando, and Norfolk. Centura College and Tidewater Tech are in Hampton Roads, VA. To learn more, visit https://AviationMaintenance.edu, www.CenturaCollege.edu, and https://tidewatertechtrades.edu/.
About Conext.me
Started in 2018 Conext.me is a platform-as-a-service software company built for the post-secondary education space. Its platform is designed to manage the workflows of your college's Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Accounts, Default Management, Career Services, Student Services, and Registrar teams. Conext eliminates most 3rd party communication, background check, e-signature, payment & alumni management software while integrating with most of the popular student information systems.
From creating AI Chatbots to managing intern/extern timesheets, Career Conext is built to automate many tedious, low-value, error-prone tasks.
Contact Information
Mike
Conext
Contact Us
Mike
Conext
Contact Us