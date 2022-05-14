Pelham, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
May 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Alphabet of Lesser Celebrated Creatures, a new book by Alexandra Uchniat, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Alphabet of Lesser Celebrated Creatures is a compendium of unique creatures that don't always get the recognition they deserve. Great for children just learning their alphabet, this fun guide to letters and lesser-known creatures will be a fun venture for the whole family.
About the Author
Alexandra Uchniat is a baker by trade at the famous Flour Power in NY. She spends her free time making art and sharing quality time with loved ones. She hopes to continue illustrating more books in the future.
To learn more, visit the author's website at https://www.thealphabetoflessercelebratedcreatures.com/
The Alphabet of Lesser Celebrated Creatures is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7331-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-alphabet-of-lesser-celebrated-creatures/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-alphabet-of-lesser-celebrated-creatures/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
