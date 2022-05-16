Jamesville, NC Author Publishes Self-Improvement Book
May 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou Guru, a new book by Shenail L. Bryant CLC, MS ABA, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Shenail L. Bryant, the first daughter of eight children, has always been driven and motivated. She has great support from her family, helping her get through the endeavors of life through their strength and guidance to move forward for the best is yet to come!
Shenail spent her teen years in the Stroudsburg Public Library, being inspired by the literature that was offered, where a sense of home was found. Ever since public libraries have been a nest as she traveled through the eastern coast, from New York to Pennsylvania, and she is now a proud resident of North Carolina.
You Guru is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4248-1 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/you-guru/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/you-guru/
