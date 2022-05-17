TCM Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has Definite Safety and Effectiveness in Eliminating Urinary Problems Caused by Chronic Prostatitis
May 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsMay 17, 2022 - On March 31, World Health Organization released the meeting report of "WHO Expert Meeting on Evaluation of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in the Treatment of COVID-19" on its official website. It affirmed the safety and effectiveness of the treatment of COVID-19 with traditional Chinese medicine.
https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/who-expert-meeting-on-evaluation-of-traditional-chinese-medicine-in-the-treatment-of-covid-19
This report is the epitome of the growing international recognition of traditional Chinese medicine. As we all know, traditional Chinese medicine has a history of thousands of years and has unique opinions and schemes for preventing and treating various diseases. With the popularity of traditional Chinese medicine in the international community, more and more scholars began to devote themselves to traditional Chinese medicine research, and Dr. Li Xiaoping is one of them. TCM Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill developed by her is widely recognized by patients in treating chronic prostatitis.
Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is a purely herbal medicine formula invented by Dr. Lee based on more than 30 years of clinical experience and her unique views on traditional Chinese medicine theory. And the pills had obtained a national patent in 2009. (https://patents.google.com/patent/CN101637592B/en) Many patients with chronic prostatitis tried Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill after long-term treatment and got excellent therapeutic effects, especially for some urination problems.
Many patients with chronic prostatitis have long-term repeated pelvic pain or discomfort because they have not received adequate treatment in the acute stage, which delays their condition for more than several months. There is often pain and burning when urinating, and urinary tract symptoms such as frequent urination and urgent urination will also occur. Some patients also have sexual dysfunction problems such as premature ejaculation and spermatorrhea.
The traditional view has been that antibiotics are unlikely to treat chronic prostatitis effectively unless there is evidence of bacterial infection. However, antibiotics sometimes work in men whose prostatitis had been preceded by a urinary tract infection. An antibiotic might be combined with an alpha-blocker to relieve discomfort and voiding difficulties. But if the first course of antibiotics does not improve symptoms, then a second one is unlikely to work, so it's wise to explore other options.
https://www.health.harvard.edu/mens-health/treating-chronic-prostatitis
Moreover, for chronic inflammation, too many antibiotics are easy to cause patients to suffer unnecessary side effects, such as vomiting, diarrhea, etc. In addition, long-term dependence on antibiotics can induce drug resistance, making antibiotics useless.
Fortunately, patients who choose Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill do not need to worry about these problems and harvest a healthy future. Dr. Lee pointed out that the Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is developed from more than 50 selected natural herbs, including plantain seed, peach kernel, red peony root, Polygonum aviculare, Houttuynia cordata and the seed of cowherb, etc. It has the effects of clearing heat and detoxification, sterilization and detumescence, and promoting blood circulation.
As a purely herbal medicine formula, the Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill will not cause side effects or drug resistance. Moreover, it will not produce drug resistance in the long-term treatment process and be sterilized more thoroughly. Furthermore, it can also improve patients' immunity and self-healing ability, enhance the ability to resist bacteria and infection, and reduce the probability of recurrence.
For patients suffering from abnormal urination, chronic prostatitis is often the culprit. The ingredients in Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill are equipped to promote blood circulation and remove blood stasis, diuresis, and dredging drenching. Therefore, it carries out Qi circulation and pain relief and combs the treatment of Qi and blood for the symptoms of urination pain and pelvic pain caused by chronic prostatitis. It can clear away heat and detoxification and improve pain and discomfort symptoms. The use of diuretics drugs is mainly aimed at urethral irritation to alleviate patients' frequent urination, urgency, etc.
William from the United States said recently: "I got prostatitis 6 months ago. When I urinate, I feel pain or burning in the bladder and urethra and always need to go to the toilet. I often feel pain and discomfort when I ejaculate. At that time, I didn't have thorough treatment. Now, these problems make me very painful and seriously affect my life. After taking a lot of drugs, they don't work.
Recommended by a friend, I began to try Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill. One month after taking the medicine, my urination problem greatly improved, so I did not hesitate to continue taking two courses of treatment. Now I have recovered as before. These drugs have helped me. Thank you, Dr. Lee."
Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is a reliable treatment for patients with chronic prostatitis. In addition, it can also treat seminal vesiculitis, orchitis, epididymitis, urethritis, and other diseases.
For more information about Dr. Lee's herbal formula, please visit, https://www.diureticspill.com/.
About Dr. Lee of Wuhan TCM Clinic:
Dr. Lee graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as a herbalist 30 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professor in male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted to her clinic and worked on the formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill for years. The medicine has proven to be effective and cured thousands of people in her country and many other countries.
Contact Information
Xiaoping Lee
Wuhan Dr.Lee
+86 2787105085
Contact Us
Xiaoping Lee
Wuhan Dr.Lee
+86 2787105085
Contact Us