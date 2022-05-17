Lewiston, NY Author Publishes Novel
May 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Caretakers, a new book by Jeannie Grace, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A devastating plane crash brings three teens together to form a deep, enduring friendship. The teens share a medical condition and a secret that will accompany them across time and space. Given the help of a very strange man and a talisman, they now have the ability to travel across time, witnessing acts of cruelty and kindness that have the power to change not only The Caretakers, themselves, but the future of the world!
About the Author
Jeannie Grace was a devoted educator in New York City for twenty-seven years. Given her lifelong love of telling stories, she knew she would someday write a book for children. The Caretakers is that book. With the support of her family, this project has been a labor of love. Today Jeannie lives near Niagara Falls with her two dogs and four cats.
The Caretakers is a 324-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7235-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-caretakers/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-caretakers/
