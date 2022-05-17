Casselberry, FL Author Publishes Book on Glassware
May 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKnowledge of Pressed Ware: Trademarks, Labels, and Logos on U.S.A. Glass Companies, a new book by George Huemmer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Knowledge of Pressed Ware is a collection of the different glass manufacturers and who made what glassware. The logos, trademarks, and labels have lots of information. If you love everyday glassware, this book is a great tool full of knowledge for you!
About the Author
George Huemmer's main hobby is researching glassware and manufacturing companies of glass. He currently lives in Casselberry, FL.
Knowledge of Pressed Ware: Trademarks, Labels, and Logos on U.S.A. Glass Companies is a 274-page paperback with a retail price of $78.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7245-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/knowledge-of-pressed-ware/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/knowledge-of-pressed-ware/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us