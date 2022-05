Casselberry, FL Author Publishes Book on Glassware

Knowledge of Pressed Ware: Trademarks, Labels, and Logos on U.S.A. Glass Companies, a new book by George Huemmer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Knowledge of Pressed Ware is a collection of the different glass manufacturers and who made what glassware. The logos, trademarks, and labels have lots of information. If you love everyday glassware, this book is a great tool full of knowledge for you!About the AuthorGeorge Huemmer's main hobby is researching glassware and manufacturing companies of glass. He currently lives in Casselberry, FL.Knowledge of Pressed Ware: Trademarks, Labels, and Logos on U.S.A. Glass Companies is a 274-page paperback with a retail price of $78.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7245-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/knowledge-of-pressed-ware/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/knowledge-of-pressed-ware/