Kneipp promotes self-care in turbulent times / First global umbrella brand campaign for the Kneipp brand
May 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsWürzburg, Germany, May 16th 2022 – "Choose your moment of joy" is the central message of the first global umbrella brand campaign conducted by Kneipp, a leading supplier of bath, body care and wellness products. The media campaign launches in May in all Kneipp markets, including Germany, BeNeLux, France, USA, Poland, Czech Republic and Japan. The principal message: not to neglect self-care and mindfulness – especially in our fast-paced and increasingly crisis-ridden world. To this end, the internationally successful traditional brand stages small moments of happiness and time-outs in an atmospheric way, in the midst of nature.
With the large-scale campaign, Kneipp is embarking on a new path and putting the focus on the Kneipp umbrella brand. The new slogan "Choose your moment of joy" replaces the previous claim "Discover your Kneipp moment" and carries through the company's largest international marketing campaign to date. In it, Kneipp presents itself as modern, cosmopolitan and with a clear commitment to a natural, authentic lifestyle, but remains true to the traditional brand values based on mindfulness, effectiveness and naturalness. The campaign cast reflects our global, diverse society and features people of different genders, ages and ethnicities. "Choose your moment of joy" was developed and implemented by the agency Serviceplan in Cologne/Germany.
"With this first Kneipp umbrella brand campaign, we are taking the well-known Kneipp moments of happiness to the next level, globally and no longer in the bathtub that has often been the central focus so far," explains Sven-Olaf Hansen, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Kneipp. "For the first time ever, we are bringing all of our target groups and all of our product categories together under one big umbrella brand campaign. By doing so, we are creating a new, younger look-and-feel for the Kneipp brand around the world." The central campaign idea also deliberately goes beyond individual well-being: because only those who regularly take care of themselves can also be there for others.
Small moments of joy for long-term happiness and strength in life
"Choose your moment of joy" was produced in the south of Chile at the beginning of the year. Surrounded by lakes, mountains, forests and volcanoes, the campaign faces enjoy their own individual moment of happiness and self-care. At the same time, the production location impressively conveys the holistic philosophy with which Kneipp has been working for over 130 years to bring people's bodies, minds and souls into balance through the power of nature.
"Especially in times of upheaval and unpredictability, rest breaks and self-care represent important anchors for drawing strength and optimism in coping with a challenging everyday life. That's why we consciously call on people to take targeted time-outs. With our broad range, we offer products that help to draw new energy and accompany our consumers in their moments of happiness," explains Kneipp CMO Hansen.
Global implementation of the campaign in all Kneipp markets
The global implementation of the campaign includes all Kneipp markets, including, among others, BeNeLux, Japan, France, USA, Spain, Poland and the Czech Republic.
For Kneipp Germany, this is a return to television after two years. The campaign film and cut-downs for the core categories of showering and bathing will be shown on high-reach TV stations in Germany as of mid-May. In addition, "Choose your moment of joy" will be played out across print, PR and digital media. The presence also includes online and social media formats, as well as POS, website and newsletters.
Creation Serviceplan Köln/Germany
Production Neverest / Goodhouse Films
Direction Nina Aaldering
Photographer Autumn Sonnichsen
Music & Sound Design MassiveMusic
Sound Studio M-Sound Studios
Media agency Initiative Hamburg/Germany
Social Media büro bungalow
PR Klenk & Hoursch Hamburg/Germany
The team at Kneipp:
Sven-Olaf Hansen Global Chief Marketing Officer
Rebecca Conrad Head of Marketing DACH
Nadine Guth Head of Global Product Management
Doreen Neuendorf Head of Global Communications
Sarah Krisl Head of PR und Social Media DACH
About Kneipp
For well over 130 years, the traditional Kneipp® brand has stood for effective, innovative and natural products for well-being and health based on the holistic teachings of Sebastian Kneipp. Naturopathic expertise and pharmaceutical experience, state-of-the-art production processes and careful scientific controls vouch for the quality of Kneipp products, which has been tried and tested for generations. The Kneipp Group, headquartered in Würzburg, operates worldwide with more than 700 employees, of which about 500 are in Germany, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAUL HARTMANN AG, Heidenheim.
For more information on Kneipp, go to www.kneipp.com
