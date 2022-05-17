Newton, NC Author Publishes Paranormal Fantasy Novel
New Beginnings, a new book by T. M. Hawn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the community around the New Beginnings apartment complex, sisters Alyssa and Selene focus on maintaining a safe space for all kinds. It is a community filled with vampires, wolves, witches, and battered people. But when the vampire, wolf, and witch kings all show up to the complex asking for a place to stay, who are the sisters to deny them? The kings have an agenda of their own, and questions that require answers. Can an obstacle as heavy as finding your mate cause a problem for the wolf kings? Join these newfound allies on their journey of love, trusting, and believing in themselves again.
About the Author
T. M. Hawn spends her time cooking, reading anime, and watching a variety of different cultured television shows. Including shows native to Korea, China, and Thailand. She has a passion for teaching and helping children with special needs and helping families. She is married and has two dogs.
New Beginnings is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7069-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/new-beginnings-by-t-m-hawn/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/new-beginnings/
Contact Information
