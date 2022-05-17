Big Stone Gap, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
May 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMrs. Hamburger, a new book by Sharde K. Watson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mrs. Hamburger explains the alphabet with a twist! Children learn the alphabet with each letter linked to a vocabulary word about the culture, animals, and values of Africa. This book is designed to educate readers and to provide a different outlook regarding the meaning of the alphabet.
Mrs. Hamburger is a 66-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook 25.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0174-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mrs-hamburger/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mrs-hamburger/
