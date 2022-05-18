Columbia, SC Author Publishes Children's Book
May 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDifferent is Okay, a new book by Elizabeth Maberry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Duckie has always been different from the other kids her age. She often flaps her wings, hums to herself, and gets nervous talking to others. Today is Duckie's first day at her new school, and she is nervous she won't make any friends. However, Nala likes Duckie just the way she is, differences and all.
About the Author
Elizabeth Maberry is an elementary teacher with experience in early childhood and special education, who has experience working with students with Autism. She believes every child should be able to see themselves in the books that they read. In her free time, she enjoys reading, writing, teaching, coloring, cooking and spending time with her animals; especially her dog Nala.
Different is Okay is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7041-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/different-is-okay/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/different-is-okay/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
