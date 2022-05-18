Climax Springs, MO Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
May 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Years Know No Time, a new book by Gabriel Tavis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is Gabriel Tavis's life story written in poetic form. Behind each poem are her real raw emotions. How she felt, what she was going through. It touches on love, hurt, suicide, loss, and so much more. It's about a girl with a deep dark past left all alone in a dark cruel world and how she found light and hope within herself. Tavis's goal with this book is to minister to and help young girls that may be going through the same things that she went through. Tavis says "if this book changes one life, saves one life, or helps one person it will have accomplished what its main purpose was all along."
About the Author
Gabriel Tavis comes from a background of abuse and grew up with a mother who was in and out of her life. She lost her father to a heart attack when she was 18 and became a single mother at age 19. However, throughout all this darkness she has always found a light and strength within herself which she shares in these poems. Tavis is now married to her high school sweetheart and has three beautiful daughters. She enjoys singing, crafting, playing guitar, and of course writing.
The Years Know No Time is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7274-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-years-know-no-time/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-years-know-no-time/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
