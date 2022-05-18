Chicago, IL Evangelist & Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
May 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDove: A Redemption Story, a new book by Kevin Greer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Growing up on Chicago's south side, Kevin Greer encountered a myriad of challenges including drug abuse, racism, and alienation that sent him on a downward spiral of personal and spiritual failures. In dove, he walks the reader through a true story of tears, tragedy, and ultimate triumph through the grace of God.
"Dove is a thorough memoir about a personal fall from grace-and a triumphant return to Christianity." - Foreword Reviews
"Imaginative storytelling that delivers memorable characters, human and otherwise."
- Kirkus Reviews
About the Author
Kevin Greer is the founder and president of A.R.K. world outreach ministries, a global evangelistic association. As lead evangelist of A.R.K. he holds large scale gospel crusades in some of the most remote places on earth. Prior to forming A.R.K., he held executive positions at various fortune 500 companies before forming his own financial services firm. He is a native of Chicago, Illinois where he still resides today. When not engaged in ministry and business activities he enjoys traveling with his wife, Andrea.
Author's website: https://www.arkworldchicago.org/
Dove: A Redemption Story is a 370-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (Hardcover $28.00, eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7357-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dove-a-redemption-story/. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dove-a-redemption-story/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
