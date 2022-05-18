Melrose, MA Author Publishes Paranormal Fiction Novel
May 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Family Ghost, a new book by Max Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The troubled Darwin family moves to a small New Hampshire town to start their lives over and leave their past behind. They soon discover their beautiful new home is not as empty as it appears. They find they have a ghostly occupant of a teenage boy named Michael Daniels, whose own past mistakes led to his own troubled end. Through his sage advice, words of wisdom, and understanding on the importance of family, the Darwins slowly begin to recover from their past, improve their present, and become a true family once again as they look forward to their future. In turn, Michael begins to resolve his own issues, leading to the resolution he needs to find the peace he desires.
The Family Ghost is a 232-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7466-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-family-ghost/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-family-ghost/
