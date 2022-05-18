Delray Beach, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
May 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHarry Hampton, a new book by David R. Tiffany, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Harry Hampton is a young seagull trying to find his place in the world. After having no luck finding a welcoming environment with adequate food at the New York Bay, Harry goes to a local landfill on Long Island, where a bigger gull promptly injures him while protecting his territory. Luckily for Harry, a group of students on a school field trip happen to find him and take him home. After being nursed to health by the students, Harry decides to hang around the school, where he quickly becomes a celebrity. The kids love Harry, and Harry loves the kids. Follow this unique gull on his adventures as he helps the students and shows them anyone can be a hero!
About the Author
David R. Tiffany is a retired schoolteacher living in Delray Beach, Florida. He taught elementary school for 27 years on Long Island which became an inspiration for this story. Thus, his lifelong love for reading and passion for teaching young minds sparked his interest in writing his first book at the age of 90.
Harry Hampton is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7021-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/harry-hampton/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/harry-hampton/
