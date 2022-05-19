Newport News, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
May 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLittle Speck, a new book by Brian K Butcher, MD, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Kiko is a little girl, quite little actually, and she dreams of growing bigger and bigger. Realizing, though, her size is out of her control, she becomes discouraged and focuses on the very, very small things in the world. With the help of her mother, will Kiko learn to love her size and appreciate how wonderful she is just as herself?
Little Speck is an encouraging and fun rhyming story for children of all ages who may struggle with small stature. Having a good sense of self-worth is a desirable end goal of a child's emotional development. When too much emphasis is placed on physical size and appearance, it may have a negative impact on the way children view themselves and others. In Japanese, the name Kiko means "be happy." Little Speck is a reminder for children they are special regardless of their size and that is certainly a reason for them to be happy!
About the Author
Brian K Butcher, MD is a native of Newport News, Virginia. He is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Washington and Lee University and a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. He completed a residency in pediatrics and is currently the owner and medical director of Pediatrics at Oyster Point in Newport News. He is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and serves on the Board of Directors of the local Children's Health Network. He is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics for numerous graduate medical training programs and is a strong proponent of children's literacy. Dr. Butcher is married with two children. In his spare time, he enjoys gardening, traveling, and spending quality time with his family and friends. He is also a huge Disney and Harry Potter fan.
Little Speck is a 38-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (paperback $21.00, eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7257-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/little-speck-hb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/little-speck-hb/
