Oakley, CA Author Publishes Collection of Short Fictional Stories
May 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Pack of Camels, a new book by Dartagnan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A collection of short stories with the main characters being animals, mostly camels! These stories are relevant because they could happen to anyone at any time and any place. All of the animals have the attitudes and emotions of humans, which makes these stories even more enjoyable.
About the Author
Dartagnan enjoys doing volunteer work at the local V.A. and building model airplanes and ships. He is married, was in the military, and has lived in many parts of the world due to working for the government.
A Pack of Camels is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2280-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-pack-of-camels/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-pack-of-camels/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
