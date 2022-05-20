Moorestown, NJ Doctor & Author Publishes Health & Wellness Book
May 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWalk 2 Wellness Planner, a new book by Susan Batastini, PhD, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the Walk 2 Wellness Planner, Susan Batastini, PhD, provides seven steps as a guide to show up strong and shine each day-striving for maximum purpose, passion, and life satisfaction. Through self-care, mindset shifts, and striving to be courageous, she provides an insightful and informative guide on how to take life by the horns and run with it. Working as a certified school psychologist, fitness instructor, and wellness coach, Batastini provides knowledgeable guidance to support you on your journey to be your best self-physically, socially, and emotionally.
About the Author
Susan Batastini, PhD, has worked as a school psychologist for twenty-plus years and is the Founder/Owner of Walk 2 Wellness, LLC. She is also a certified fitness instructor (AFAA), certified holistic wellness coach (IAWP), and adjunct professor. Batastini's mission in her life has been to support individuals in their overall health and wellness so they can be the best versions of themselves.
Walk 2 Wellness Planner is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7147-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/walk-2-wellness-planner/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/walk-2-wellness-planner/
