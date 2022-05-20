Sparta, GA Author Publishes Socio-Political Analysis
May 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOne War, Many Fights, US vs. US, a new book by Helen Hunt, has been released by RoseDog Books.
One War, Many Fights, US vs. US is a synopsis of how Helen Hunt has witnessed the actions of our nation today. The war is how some of our leaders have deemed democracy today, compared to many years ago. As Hunt sees it, certain leaders have turned false information into facts. These decisions have caused us to fight among ourselves, which Hunt feels will lead to our fall. The many fights depict the many false statements that have led to so much turmoil.
About the Author
Helen Hunt is the spouse of Richard A. Hunt, and the mother of four children: Rogers, Melvin, Rita, and Latreshia. Hunt is a former educator who received an Associate's Degree in Science and General Studies from Georgia Military College in 1994, BS in Middle Grades Education from Georgia College and State University in 1999, and a Masters of Education Degree in IT from AIU in 2004.
Hunt now resides in Sparta, Georgia, and is a stay-at-home caretaker of her spouse, who is a 100% disabled veteran. She enjoys fishing, cooking, singing, and writing short novels.
One War, Many Fights, US vs. US is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63937-534-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/one-war-many-fights/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/one-war-many-fights-us-vs-us/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us