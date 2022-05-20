Malvern, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
May 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTimmy the Tuba Makes the Band, a new book by Jessica Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Timmy the Tuba Makes the Band tells the story of a Tuba that wants to play in the greatest band in the land. The characters are the instruments themselves. Timmy teaches us that you can achieve your goals if you really try. It also shows the reader not to judge others by the way they look or sound. Don't give up too easily, keep trying!
About the Author
Jessica Davis has been married for 33 years and has two sons. She loves to spend time with her grandchildren. She is active in her community as the caretaker of McKinley high school's sports mascot, her own deaf bulldog. Davis is a retired state police officer. Her family loves boating, fishing, and of course: The Ohio State University Marching Band.
Timmy the Tuba Makes the Band is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7291-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/timmy-the-tuba-makes-the-band/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/timmy-the-tuba-makes-the-band/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
