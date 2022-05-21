Fontana, CA Author Publishes Inspirational Essays
May 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPocketbook Sermons and Practices, a new book by Dr. Rev. Carlos Seals, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Pocketbook Sermons and Practices guides the reader through inspirational essays, each ending with an affirmation, a meditation, and a practice. The purpose of these exercises and writings is to assist the reader in empowering themselves even more as they have embarked upon the spiritual path of remembering. Use these sermons and exercises and begin where you are to uplift yourself. It is the author's earnest desire that the reader hear the call in the following sermons and allows the revelation to inspire you to continue your divine expression as you.
Pocketbook Sermons and Practices is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4065-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/pocketbook-sermons-and-practices/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pocketbook-sermons-and-practices/
