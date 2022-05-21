Carmel, IN Author Publishes Sequel to Fictionalized Memoir of Growing Up Amish
May 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJake's Sequel, a new book by Dr. Milo Yoder Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Jake went off to college, he left his Amish roots and entered current American culture, feeling like he could not fit into either. But college was just one of many steps on his journey from Amish farm life to graduate school, marriage, parenthood, private practice, and more.
This fictionalized memoir details Jake's transformation from an Amish boy to an educated professional psychoanalyst.
About the Author
Dr. Milo Yoder Jr. grew up in an Amish family as the youngest of nine children. Despite Amish tradition, Yoder continued his education and went on to finish high school and higher education. He has since become a doctor in psychoanalysis and maintained a private practice for fifty years. Yoder is currently retired. His main hobbies are reading, writing, and playing golf and tennis.
Jake's Sequel is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7387-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/jakes-sequel/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/jakes-sequel/
