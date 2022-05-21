Beaverton, OR Author Publishes Romantic Suspense Novel
In residence at his Hotel/Casino and mansion in the Sierra Nevada Mountains at Lake Tahoe, multi-millionaire Conrad Heink, informed that he is dying of cancer, realizes that his granddaughter, Johana, will become an heiress to a fortune too large for her to handle. She is 24 years old, paraplegic, and the only remaining member of the Heink family. He immediately begins to secure her future. When a clergyman's daughter, Megan Curtis, accepts his stunning proposal, he succumbs to Johana's pleas to go to Brazil by cruise ship.
Johana's pilgrimage, hopefully, will satisfy her yearning to observe the work of a prolific sculptor, a monk with no hands, introduced by Joao, her Brazilian companion who must return to his home.
There are many important people in Johana's life. Their lives are inexplicably changed as Johana's bizarre story unfolds. At the end of 14 days at sea, and the conclusion to the pilgrimage up a steep climb with a girl in a wheelchair, the world is no longer the same.
About the Author
Author Patricia R. Liles has indicated, with the release of For The Love of Johana, that her dedication to research, and care in creating her books, is priority. Having begun this story in the 1960s, she has carefully set it aside many times. She now believes it worthy of sharing with faithful readers. Their numbers are growing, and she continues to read and study to perfect her work, while she continues to enjoy other talents and her family and friends.
For the Love of Johana is a 308-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7550-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/for-the-love-of-johana/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/for-the-love-of-johana/
