Lexington, SC Author Publishes Children's Book
May 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWell-Dressed Man, a new book by Dr. Craig Anthony Ashford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
All the kindergarten students are buzzing with curiosity about a new face at school. "Who is that well-dressed man?" they ask. Why, it's their new substitute teacher of course!
About the Author
Dr. Craig Anthony Ashford was born in Columbia, South Carolina and graduated from one of the oldest African-American schools in Columbia, C.A. Johnson High School, in 1992. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy where he spent 6 years in active duty and 14 years in reserve. Ashford earned his bachelor's degree in social and criminal justice and his master's in education with a specialization in early childhood development from Ashford University. He went on to earn a master's degree in psychology with a specialization in criminology and justice studies from The University of the Rockies and his doctorate in education from Walden University.
After completing his fifteen-book series, he plans on earning a doctorate in psychology so he can one day become the first African-American superintendent for Lexington District 2 in Lexington, SC where he currently resides and works as a substitute teacher.
Well-Dressed Man is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4228-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/well-dressed-man/. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/well-dressed-man/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
