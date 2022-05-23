Boynton Beach, FL Author Publishes Autobiography
May 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPut on a Happy Face, a new book by Sandi Monack, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Put on a Happy Face by Sandi Monack is an autobiography about the author's ancestry and life up until now. As a teen living with her family in New Jersey, she was planning to commit suicide. She and her mother's relationship and feelings of low self-esteem caused her to feel this way. Follow Sandi as she goes through life, learns to love, and struggles with her suicidal thoughts. This book is an uplifting one. Caring, kindness, and love can change a person from despair to one with a genuine happy face.
About the Author
Author Sandi Monack holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Advertising/Marketing from Fairleigh Dickinson University and Masters degree in Counseling from Montclair State University. She met her husband of fifty-five years in college and they had three children, seven granddaughters, and one grandson. Ms. Monack teaches MahJongg, Beginning Bridge, and a card game called Samba. She is also co-vice president of membership for the Ponte Vecchio chapter of the Pap Corps, which is an organization that helps with cancer research. Ms. Monack has been involved with charity work since she was seven years old.
This is Sandi Monack's second book: her first, ONE CRAK, TWO BAM, tells the story of women who play American Mahjongg and their relationships.
Put on a Happy Face is a 222-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4266-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/put-on-a-happy-face/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/put-on-a-happy-face/
