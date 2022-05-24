Riverside, CA Author Publishes Book on Plumeria Flower
May 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Backyard Plumeria, a new book by J. Martin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Enjoy an exotic collection of flower photos of the tropical tree: Plumeria! The flower's infinite variety of color, shape and size is recognizable worldwide. The intoxicating fragrance almost comes off the page!
About the Author
J. Martin, currently resides in Southern California, wants to share his passion for the Plumeria flower.
My Backyard Plumeria is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7233-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-backyard-plumeria/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-backyard-plumeria/
