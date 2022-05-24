Yorktown Heights, NY Author Publishes Feminist Collection of Works
May 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove Has Made Me but Didn't Break Me, a new book by Chiffone Hill, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Womanhood became my reason for living, wanting to go on, and the way out from the hurt and pain I was feeling. Now, as a new life chapter has approached, I have never been more alert, more aware and in touch with the life around me and all that it has to offer. In this book, you will find out that there is a wonderful life to live after the storm and that being free makes you the happiest of all.
There were new endeavors, new relationships, and I became a mother again for the second time to a daughter. A female who will one day grow to be a woman and may face the same trials and pain as I have being a woman. This time around, I am the protector, I am wiser, I am patient, I work more and play less, I manage issues that come my way, I am a superhero who saves the day. I have blossomed from that delicate rosebud to the full bloom of beauty. I am ready to spread my petals of knowledge, of strength and courage, of thoughtfulness and forgiveness.
In this book, you can see that I am defined by what actions I have performed, what I have accomplished, and by what goals I have set and what my eyes have seen. I want all my readers to read this and feel the transition from womanhood to the strength of what it takes to be a woman. In this book, you will learn what it means to be in love, have your heart broken, put it back together, but not give up on it. In this book, you will see that I am a survivor.
About the Author
I am the mother of two children and in my last semester at Westchester Community College as an early childhood education major. This is my second book; the first one was Womanhood. That has been an amazing accomplishment for me. To have talent, patience, and energy to write another one is such a blessing. I write because I want to be heard. You can talk to a million people, but there is at least one of them who will listen.
I will be turning thirty this year, and I'm proud to say I have gained a lot of useful knowledge. I am also studying child daycare management at Penn Forester College online. I would like to open my own childcare facility, as well as three other businesses. I would like to leave a landmark and my legacy of writings and teachings behind.
Love Has Made Me but Didn't Break Me is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7383-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/love-has-made-me-but-didnt-break-me/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/love-has-made-me-but-didnt-break-me/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us