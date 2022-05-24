San Bernardino, CA Author Publishes Book of Spirituality and Religion
May 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWe've Been Warned!, a new book by Lou K. Coleman-Yeboah, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Prepare yourself for a Spiritual Awakening. We've Been Warned, encourages all to detour away from sin and direct their path to God. For the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men everywhere to repent [Acts 17:30]. The consequences for those who refuse to repent: They will perish – [Luke 13: 3, 5] even though that is not what God desires – [2 Peter 3:9]. Yet even now, declares the LORD, return to me with all your heart, with fasting… weeping and… mourning; and rend your hearts… Return to the Lord your God, for he is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love; and he relents over disaster. [Joel 2:12-17]. God has spoken – Repent or Perish! Understanding that once God's wrath begins, it will not end until it has accomplished its purpose. As God said through the prophet Ezekiel, "All flesh shall see that I, the LORD, have kindled it; it shall not be quenched" [Ezekiel 20:48]. The prophet Jeremiah adds, "The fierce anger of the LORD will not return until He has done it, and until He has performed the intents of His heart. In days to come you will understand this. [Jeremiah 30:24]. The wrath of God, when the seventh seal is opened, God will deliver terrible punishments upon the earth because of disobedience. This punishment will be so severe that it will decimate huge populations [Isaiah 13:12].
After the sixth seal, "The kings of the earth, the great men, the rich men, the commanders, the mighty men, every slave and every free man, hid themselves in the caves and in the rocks of the mountains, and said to the mountains and rocks, 'Fall on us and hide us from the face of Him who sits on the throne and from the wrath of the Lamb! For the great day of His wrath has come, and who is able to stand?" [Revelation 6:15-17].
Blessed is he who reads and those who hear the words of the prophecy, and heed the things that are written in it, for the time is near. [Revelation 1:3].
About the Author
Lou K Coleman-Yeboah a laborer in God's vineyard. Born and raised in Central Florida, Lou considers her faith and family to be most important to her. If she isn't spending time with her friends and family, you can almost always find her writing. Lou K Coleman-Yeboah, a humble woman who is overwhelmed by the goodness and grace of God's work in her life.
We've Been Warned! is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7282-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/weve-been-warned/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/weve-been-warned/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us