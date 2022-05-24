Griffin, GA Author Publishes Murder Mystery Novel
May 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Trap, a new book by Bill Harwell, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Trap by Bill Harwell is a thrilling story of intrigue and romance. When Troy Lamont receives a call from an old high school flame, Angelique Fortier, he is thrown into a dangerous mystery. Angelique tells him that her father has just been found dead and asks Troy to take on the task of finding her father's murderer. In order to find the killer, Troy must uncover the events surrounding the murder, as well as Angelique's cryptic family history, all while struggling with his feelings for Angelique. The story then turns even more deadly when another corpse is thrown into the mix. Can Troy find the killer before it's too late?
About the Author
Bill Harwell was born in Griffin, Georgia in 1943. He graduated from the University of Georgia with an A. B. degree in 1966, from Columbus College with an M.Ed. in 1980, and from the University of Georgia with an Sp. Ed. in 1985. He taught special education at Pike County High School and Upson Lee High School for twenty-one years. The only other work he engaged in for an extended length of time was the sale of real estate both in Tennessee and Georgia.
From his years in high school where he worked on the Cavalier, the school newspaper, Bill Harwell has always pursued an interest in writing. He started out writing short story mysteries which he sent to a number of magazines. He sold a couple of these for which he received payments. At this point, he switched over to science fiction where he managed to publish a couple of additional short stories. Science fiction never really appealed to him, however, and he returned to mystery stories and published a couple of novels, The Final Victim and A Nail in the Heart.
While his father served two terms as the mayor of Kingston, he became friends with the police commissioner who allowed him to become a part-time member of the Kingston Police Department. From this experience, he learned how small-town police forces work which added to his ability to be authentic about the working of police departments in the 1960s.
The Trap is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7422-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-trap/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-trap/
