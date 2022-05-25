Gainesville, FL Author Publishes Highly Anticipated Sequel
May 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCammy the Incredible!, a new book by Patrick J. Shead, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The adventures of Cammy and her friends and family continue in this installment. More action, love, thrills, struggles, and doing the incredible. Every obstacle imaginable that life has is thrown at her and Cammy must find a way to not just overcome but to succeed as a TV star, celebrity, friend, and lover as well as a good person. She gets a second chance at a family role she thought was lost. Through it all, Cammy has to be more than she is in every way possible to become… Cammy the Incredible!
About the Author
Patrick J. Shead has many roles including those of a father, husband, brother, cousin, son, and friend. He aspires that one of those roles can be beloved author that connects to his readers through Cammy's story. Hopefully her story gives you courage and the faith in yourself to follow your dreams to the fullest.
Cammy the Incredible! is a 206-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (paperback $16.00, eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1587-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/cammy-the-incredible-hb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/cammy-the-incredible-hb/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
