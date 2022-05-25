Family-owned winery Quilceda Creek exceeds fundraising goals with a stunning $305,280 donation to Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen

(May 24, 2022; Snohomish, Wash.)–Quilceda Creek President and Director of Winemaking Paul Golitzin and General Manager Scott Lloyd announced today that the winery exceeded its recent sales fundraising campaign for World Central Kitchen and has donated an astounding amount for a small family-owned winery: $305,280. The primary purpose of the donation to World Central Kitchen was to help displaced Ukrainians as a result of the conflict with Russia, but World Central Kitchen's initiatives also extend beyond that need throughout the world. The donation is a result of Quilceda Creek's announcement last month that 100% of gross sales from the release of the winery's first, and only ever, planned production of white wines would be donated to the organization. The 2020 Quilceda Creek Horse Heaven Hills Sauvignon Blanc and 2020 Quilceda Blanc Columbia Valley White Wine were offered to the winery's private members on April 20th by lottery and sold out in under an hour.World Central Kitchen began serving hot meals within hours of the initial invasion of Ukraine. The team quickly set up in 12 Ukrainian cities and at the eight border crossings with Poland. World Central Kitchen's "Chefs for Ukraine" response has grown rapidly and to date has served more than 25 Million meals to refugees in countries across the region, including Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia and Spain. In addition to hot meals, World Central Kitchen distributes bulk food product including produce and dry goods to restaurant partners in Ukraine to supplement the strained food supply chain.Founded in 1978 and known for critically acclaimed Cabernet Sauvignons, this is the first time since Quilceda Creek has produced white wine, and there are no plans to make white wine in the future, making this a highly coveted and exclusive release.Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen (WCK) is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. WCK has served more than 70 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world. WCK's Resilience Programs strengthen food and nutrition security by training chefs and school cooks; advancing clean cooking practices; and awarding grants to farms, fisheries, and small food businesses while also providing educational and networking opportunities. Learn more at wck.org.Quilceda Creek was established in 1978 by Alex and Jeannette Golitzin. The winery's first vintage was in 1979, making Quilceda Creek the 12th oldest winery in Washington after prohibition. Alex Golitzin's inspiration to start the winery was nurtured through many visits to the Napa Valley in his youth, where he spent time with his maternal uncle, André Tchelistcheff, the legendary Napa Valley winemaker known as the "Dean of American Winemaking." Paul Golitzin joined his father as winemaker in 1992 and directs all aspects of vineyard management and winemaking. With a gifted palate and a no-compromise commitment to quality, Paul focused the winery's attention on its greatest assets: the vineyards of the Columbia Valley. Quilceda Creek wines are an expression of three vineyards: Champoux, Galitzine, and Mach One. Paul's vision catapulted the wines to a new level of excellence, resulting in some of the highest reviews and awards of any winery in the United States: seventeen 100-point scores from six different critics across Wine Advocate, Decanter and International Wine Report. Additionally, Quilceda Creek was awarded three top 10 wines of the year in Wine Spectator, and Wine Enthusiast's Best Cabernet of the Year.For more information about Quilceda Creek, please visit quilcedacreek.comFollow on Social Media:Hashtag: #QuilcedaCaresInstagram: @quilcedacreekMedia Contact:Anika Crone310.313.6374