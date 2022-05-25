Native Korean Authors Publish Astrophysics Theory
May 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTruths of the Universe: The New Horizon in Astrophysics, a new book by Dae Sung Lee and Dr. Dae Ho Kim, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Science is based on the thorough consideration and reason, and it is important to speak not of abstract theories for self-assertion, but physically identifiable evidences.
This book is backed by 332 satellite observational photographs and evidences that have been observed and thoroughly validated with modern science and technologies to reveal the truth of Universe birth, gravity truth, black hole truth, dark energy and dark matter truth, neutrino truth, galaxy origin and formation truth for which the developed countries including United States and Europe are trying to identify competitively by investing astronomical funds.
About the Author
DR. DAE HO KIM / PROFESSOR DOB : April 9th 1959
Education : Nuclear Physics Institute of the Young Byun Nuclear Complex, North Korea
Career : Deputy Chief of the Uranium Manufacturing Facility in Young Byun Nuclear Complex North Korea, leading Nuclear Research & Development Team from KIM IL SUNG University and KIM CHAEK Engineering Tech. Chief of the Nuclear Development Fund Preparation Team Appointed by Mr. KIM JUNG IL / the Chief of North Korean Regime. On April 28 1994, came to South Korea by taking aboard the Warship sent by the South Korean Government during the business trip to China. Director of the Korea Biometric Information Program Research Institute. Professor & Chairman of the New Life Care Institute in Preventive Medicine of Metro Manila IOMD Campus Hospital of Northwest Samar State University, Republic of Philippines. Chief of the Elohim Cosmic Science Research Team Author of the Book titled "Truths of the Universe" the New Horizon in Astrophysics.
DAE SUNG (Dayson) LEE DOB : May 29th 1942
Education : Korea Institute of Stereoscopic Physics Career : Director of the Night-time Electric Conservation Research Consortium teamed with Seoul National University and Korea Institute of Science & Technology Member of the Joint Research Consortium teamed with the Korea National AeroSpace Research Institute for the Development of the Advanced Rocket Thrust Technology.
Director of the You-Sung Hi-Tech Research Team for the Development of the Advanced Hi-Vacuum Oil Refining System & Technology.
Column Writer to the Daily Industrial News of Korea. Deputy Chief of the Elohim Cosmic Science Research Team. Co-Author of the Book titled "Truths of the Universe" the New Horizon in Astrophysics.
Truths of the Universe: The New Horizon in Astrophysics is a 338-page paperback with a retail price of $120.00 (eBook $110.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7148-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
