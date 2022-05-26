Naples, FL Author Publishes Crime Novel
Empty Promises, a new book by Nick Shepherd, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Miguel Perez is not an ambitious person, leading a hedonist but ultimately unfulfilling life as a tennis pro at a high-end club and selling cocaine on the side. As he descends deeper into the cocaine business, the ruling drug cartel tracks him down, shooting Miguel and his friend Steve. With a sheer amount of luck, Miguel escapes just barely with his life, and lands into the clutches of Steve's wealthy investment financier father, Harry Edison. To Miguel's dismay, Harry has a plan for the young man: to transform him into a completely new person, someone who is successful, powerful, and driven. In other words, the son he never had.
About the Author
Nick Shepherd was born in England and moved to the United States in 1992. He runs a company designing, developing, and building properties in Naples, Florida. He is the father of three daughters.
Empty Promises is a 398-page hardback with a retail price of $29.00 (paperback $24.00, eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7040-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/empty-promises-hb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/empty-promises-hardbound/
